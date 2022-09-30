Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $182,000 Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 37,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 22,111 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,280,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,380,000 after buying an additional 167,559 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,748,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,438,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,279,000 after buying an additional 473,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Amcor by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 69,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Down 1.4 %

AMCR stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.24. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMCR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Macquarie lowered Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. CLSA started coverage on Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

Insider Transactions at Amcor

In other news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $342,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,301.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $342,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,301.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $13,029,709.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,114.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,905,114 shares of company stock valued at $35,840,080 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

See Also

