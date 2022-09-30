Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $252,000 Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,866 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 101.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $69.28 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $68.48 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.43. The company has a market capitalization of $359.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

