Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $273,000 Position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,418 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Grid Dynamics Price Performance

NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $18.51 on Friday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $42.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.70 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.11.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Grid Dynamics news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 156,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $3,069,172.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,032,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,582,828.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Grid Dynamics news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $237,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,473,333.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 156,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $3,069,172.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,032,205 shares in the company, valued at $59,582,828.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on Grid Dynamics to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

About Grid Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.