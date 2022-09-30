Icon Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1,082.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,339 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,549 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,112,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 300,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $414,422,000 after buying an additional 137,375 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Shopify by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $26.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 11.17. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $176.29.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities cut shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Shopify to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $47.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

