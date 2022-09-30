Icon Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $301,000 Investment in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,253,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 318,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,365,000 after purchasing an additional 69,066 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Medpace by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 877,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,085,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at $2,551,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $1,207,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,513,639 shares in the company, valued at $799,477,655. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc purchased 57,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $154.59 per share, with a total value of $8,877,485.34. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,483,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,209,907.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $1,207,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,513,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,477,655. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 520,388 shares of company stock valued at $81,752,898 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Medpace Stock Down 0.2 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on MEDP. StockNews.com cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $156.14 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.94 and a 52 week high of $231.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.93.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Medpace had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The business had revenue of $351.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Profile

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.