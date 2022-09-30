Icon Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 477 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 722.8% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JCI. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $49.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.42.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

