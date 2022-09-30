Icon Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 14,581 Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 78.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 22.5% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Trading Down 1.4 %

In other news, Director David Randall Winn sold 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $52,844,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DH stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.92. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of -50.12.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Read More

