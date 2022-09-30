Icon Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 203.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 24,090 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 15.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 12,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $2,418,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 223,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 71,830 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $16.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.22.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.