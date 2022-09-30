Icon Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6.9% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 88.2% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

BIIB stock opened at $264.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.25 and a 200-day moving average of $207.99. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $290.76. The company has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.43.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 16.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. StockNews.com raised Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Biogen to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on Biogen from $183.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.54.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

