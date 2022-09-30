Icon Wealth Partners LLC Sells 3,138 Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Squarespace were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SQSP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Squarespace by 56.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,755 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 97.8% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,324,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,562,000 after buying an additional 1,149,501 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the first quarter worth $27,254,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 953.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,314,000 after buying an additional 399,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the fourth quarter worth $5,698,000. 41.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SQSP opened at $22.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.14. Squarespace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $48.89.

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $212.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.01 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Squarespace, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities downgraded Squarespace from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Squarespace from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Squarespace to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Squarespace from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.77.

In other Squarespace news, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 34,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $694,613.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 516,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,350,179.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Squarespace news, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $36,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 515,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,854,131. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 34,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $694,613.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 516,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,350,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 613,110 shares of company stock valued at $13,238,858. 45.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

