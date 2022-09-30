Icon Wealth Partners LLC Sells 760 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Floor & Decor by 44.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Floor & Decor by 18.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the second quarter worth $211,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Floor & Decor by 99.4% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 194,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,274,000 after purchasing an additional 97,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the second quarter worth $63,000.

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $573,262.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,762.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.14.

Shares of FND opened at $71.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.82. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.91 and a 12-month high of $145.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.41.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

