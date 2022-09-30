Iconic Token (ICNQ) Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $472.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconic Token coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000554 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004079 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010939 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000153 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Iconic Token
Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,809,346 coins. The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab.
Buying and Selling Iconic Token
Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.