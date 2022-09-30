Idea Chain Coin (ICH) Price Up 449.5% This Week

Idea Chain Coin (ICH) traded up 468.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One Idea Chain Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Idea Chain Coin has traded up 449.5% against the US dollar. Idea Chain Coin has a total market capitalization of $109,409.65 and $13,895.00 worth of Idea Chain Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005144 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,349.80 or 0.99466564 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006906 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004777 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00058630 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010281 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005569 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00065299 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00082419 BTC.

Idea Chain Coin Coin Profile

ICH is a coin. Its launch date was January 19th, 2020. Idea Chain Coin’s total supply is 53,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,295,931 coins. Idea Chain Coin’s official website is ideachaincoin.com. Idea Chain Coin’s official Twitter account is @ideachaincoin1.

Buying and Selling Idea Chain Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched on 20/01/2020 by a team based in Turkey, ICH It is a digital currency to support inventors and preserve their rights with smart and innovative solutions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idea Chain Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idea Chain Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idea Chain Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

