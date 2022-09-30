IG Gold Price Tops $0.0001 (IGG)

IG Gold (IGG) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 30th. One IG Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. IG Gold has a market cap of $767,382.50 and approximately $1,068.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IG Gold has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003982 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010874 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00144883 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $361.44 or 0.01798981 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00130368 BTC.

About IG Gold

IGG is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy. IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com. IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming.

IG Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

