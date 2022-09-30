Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $202.00.

NYSE:ITW opened at $183.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.84. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.16. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 125,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,972,000 after purchasing an additional 25,025 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $607,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

