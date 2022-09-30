Imerys (OTCMKTS:IMYSF) Lifted to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas

Imerys (OTCMKTS:IMYSF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Imerys Stock Down 9.1 %

Shares of IMYSF opened at 32.93 on Wednesday. Imerys has a 12-month low of 32.93 and a 12-month high of 41.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 32.93.

Imerys Company Profile

Imerys SA provides mineral-based specialty solutions for various industries worldwide. The company operates in Performance Minerals and High Temperature Solutions segments. It provides additives for interior decorative paints, as well as marine protection, facade coating, can coating, etc.; rubber, tires, medical rubber, and cables; and adhesives and sealants.

