Imerys (OTCMKTS:IMYSF) Lifted to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas

Imerys (OTCMKTS:IMYSF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Imerys Stock Down 9.1 %
Shares of IMYSF opened at 32.93 on Wednesday. Imerys has a 12-month low of 32.93 and a 12-month high of 41.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 32.93.
Imerys Company Profile
