Inchcape (LON:INCH) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Inchcape (LON:INCH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,035 ($12.51) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on INCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.12) target price on shares of Inchcape in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 910 ($11.00) target price on shares of Inchcape in a report on Monday, July 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 973 ($11.76).

LON:INCH opened at GBX 675 ($8.16) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.53 billion and a PE ratio of 1,022.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 778.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 728.58. Inchcape has a 12-month low of GBX 615 ($7.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 934.50 ($11.29). The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.58.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Inchcape’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

In other Inchcape news, insider John Langston purchased 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 720 ($8.70) per share, with a total value of £2,044.80 ($2,470.76).

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

