Index Cooperative (INDEX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $22.60 Million

Index Cooperative (INDEX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. One Index Cooperative coin can currently be bought for $2.26 or 0.00011632 BTC on major exchanges. Index Cooperative has a market cap of $22.60 million and approximately $113,298.00 worth of Index Cooperative was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Index Cooperative has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010919 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Index Cooperative

Index Cooperative was first traded on October 6th, 2020. Index Cooperative’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. Index Cooperative’s official message board is medium.com/indexcoop. Index Cooperative’s official Twitter account is @indexcoop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Index Cooperative is www.indexcoop.com.

Index Cooperative Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Index Coop is a collective that is designed to help create, maintain, and grow the best crypto indices on the market.INDEX is a governance token used to vote in changes to the Index Coop. INDEX holders may vote in smart contract upgrades to the Index Coop, vote in new Index Coop products, vote on the allocation of the Index Coop treasury, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Index Cooperative directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Index Cooperative should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Index Cooperative using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

