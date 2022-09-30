Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Innodata from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of INOD stock opened at $2.88 on Thursday. Innodata has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $78.63 million, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innodata in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Innodata by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innodata by 131.4% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 57,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 32,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Innodata by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Innodata by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 293,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents.

