Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Major Shareholder Buys $170,226.00 in Stock

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) major shareholder Christopher Harborne acquired 18,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $170,226.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,257,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,313,657. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Christopher Harborne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 23rd, Christopher Harborne acquired 25,312 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $227,554.88.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Christopher Harborne purchased 20,711 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $184,742.12.

On Monday, September 19th, Christopher Harborne purchased 111,895 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,055.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Christopher Harborne purchased 20,712 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $174,187.92.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Christopher Harborne purchased 12,971 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $105,065.10.

On Thursday, September 8th, Christopher Harborne purchased 45,932 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.83 per share, for a total transaction of $405,579.56.

ISSC stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The company has a market cap of $156.18 million, a P/E ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.64.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISSC. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 21.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,808,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

