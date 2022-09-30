Insider Buying: CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) CEO Buys $83,400.00 in Stock

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) CEO Jeffery R. Gardner acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $83,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,159.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
CalAmp Stock Performance
Shares of CalAmp stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.24. CalAmp Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.68.
CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.27 million. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 34.70% and a negative net margin of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of CalAmp
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAMP. StockNews.com lowered CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.
CalAmp Company Profile
CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CalAmp (CAMP)
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.