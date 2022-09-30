Insider Buying: CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) CEO Buys $83,400.00 in Stock

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) CEO Jeffery R. Gardner acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $83,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,159.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CalAmp stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.24. CalAmp Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.68.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.27 million. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 34.70% and a negative net margin of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMP. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 1,823.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682,778 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,278 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,425 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAMP. StockNews.com lowered CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

