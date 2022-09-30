Insider Buying: CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) Insider Purchases 1,454 Shares of Stock

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG – Get Rating) insider Deborah Kemp bought 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,702 ($20.57) per share, for a total transaction of £24,747.08 ($29,902.22).

CVS Group Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of CVSG stock opened at GBX 1,650 ($19.94) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,732.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,712.76. CVS Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,512 ($18.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,570 ($31.05). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 4,583.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,370 ($28.64) target price on shares of CVS Group in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

About CVS Group

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

