Insider Buying: Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) Insider Purchases 17,500 Shares of Stock

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR – Get Rating) insider Vladimir Mitnovetski purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$10.11 ($7.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$176,872.50 ($123,687.06).

Vladimir Mitnovetski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 19th, Vladimir Mitnovetski purchased 2,500 shares of Dicker Data stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$10.27 ($7.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,675.00 ($17,954.55).

On Tuesday, September 6th, Vladimir Mitnovetski purchased 4,807 shares of Dicker Data stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$10.40 ($7.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,992.80 ($34,960.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Dicker Data Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Dicker Data’s previous Interim dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Dicker Data’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.64%.

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to approximately 8,200 resellers partners. The company was formerly known as Rodin Corporation Pty Limited. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.

