Insider Buying: Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) Insider Purchases 17,500 Shares of Stock

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR – Get Rating) insider Vladimir Mitnovetski purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$10.11 ($7.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$176,872.50 ($123,687.06).
Vladimir Mitnovetski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 19th, Vladimir Mitnovetski purchased 2,500 shares of Dicker Data stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$10.27 ($7.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,675.00 ($17,954.55).
- On Tuesday, September 6th, Vladimir Mitnovetski purchased 4,807 shares of Dicker Data stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$10.40 ($7.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,992.80 ($34,960.00).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.06.
Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to approximately 8,200 resellers partners. The company was formerly known as Rodin Corporation Pty Limited. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.
