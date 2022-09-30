Insider Buying: ECSC Group plc (LON:ECSC) Insider Acquires £9,116.01 in Stock

ECSC Group plc (LON:ECSC – Get Rating) insider Ian Charles Mann bought 33,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £9,116.01 ($11,015.00).
ECSC Group Stock Down 4.0 %
ECSC Group stock opened at GBX 24 ($0.29) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 741.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34. ECSC Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.51 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 87.60 ($1.06). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 37.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 45.60.
ECSC Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
Receive News & Ratings for ECSC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECSC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.