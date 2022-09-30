Insider Buying: ECSC Group plc (LON:ECSC) Insider Acquires £9,116.01 in Stock

ECSC Group plc (LON:ECSC – Get Rating) insider Ian Charles Mann bought 33,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £9,116.01 ($11,015.00).

ECSC Group Stock Down 4.0 %

ECSC Group stock opened at GBX 24 ($0.29) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 741.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34. ECSC Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.51 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 87.60 ($1.06). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 37.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 45.60.

ECSC Group Company Profile

ECSC Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and cyber security services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Assurance, Managed Detection and Response, and Vendor Products.

