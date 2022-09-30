Insider Buying: Hidong Estate Plc (LON:HID) Insider Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Hidong Estate Plc (LON:HID – Get Rating) insider Shaik Othman Bin Hussain acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £500 ($604.16).
Hidong Estate Price Performance
Shares of HID opened at GBX 10 ($0.12) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £171,300.00 and a PE ratio of 200.00. Hidong Estate Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 10 ($0.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 10 ($0.12). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 10.
About Hidong Estate
