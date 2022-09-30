Insider Buying: Hidong Estate Plc (LON:HID) Insider Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Hidong Estate Plc (LON:HID – Get Rating) insider Shaik Othman Bin Hussain acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £500 ($604.16).

Hidong Estate Price Performance

Shares of HID opened at GBX 10 ($0.12) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £171,300.00 and a PE ratio of 200.00. Hidong Estate Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 10 ($0.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 10 ($0.12). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 10.

About Hidong Estate

Hidong Estate Plc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the production of natural rubber and oil palm fresh fruit bunches. Hidong Estate Plc was incorporated in 1923 and is headquartered in Georgetown, Malaysia.

