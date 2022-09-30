Insider Buying: Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Major Shareholder Acquires 25,312 Shares of Stock

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) major shareholder Christopher Harborne bought 25,312 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $227,554.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,238,159 shares in the company, valued at $20,121,049.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Christopher Harborne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 26th, Christopher Harborne bought 18,914 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $170,226.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Christopher Harborne acquired 20,711 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $184,742.12.

On Monday, September 19th, Christopher Harborne acquired 111,895 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,055.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Christopher Harborne acquired 20,712 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $174,187.92.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Christopher Harborne acquired 12,971 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $105,065.10.

On Thursday, September 8th, Christopher Harborne acquired 45,932 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.83 per share, for a total transaction of $405,579.56.

Innovative Solutions and Support stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $156.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.05. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.64.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Innovative Solutions and Support from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISSC. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support during the second quarter worth approximately $1,808,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 452,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 18,328 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 85.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

