Insider Buying: PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Major Shareholder Buys $140,725.96 in Stock

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 46,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $140,725.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,227,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,788,312.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 21,177 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $61,201.53.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 20,386 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.17 per share, with a total value of $64,623.62.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 6,030 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $18,391.50.

On Monday, August 1st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 2,300 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $7,015.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 1,054 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $2,814.18.

PHX Minerals Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:PHX opened at $3.21 on Friday. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $116.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.30.

PHX Minerals Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Separately, TheStreet raised PHX Minerals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the second quarter worth about $64,000. 35.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

