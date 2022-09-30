Insider Selling: AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Major Shareholder Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,896,478 shares in the company, valued at $297,929,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Everest Hill Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 23rd, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $3,820,000.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 100,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $2,150,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $3,800,000.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 215,382 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $5,061,477.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 159,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $3,657,000.00.

AdaptHealth Price Performance

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $19.11 on Friday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.23.

Institutional Trading of AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $727.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AdaptHealth by 96.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 121.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 306.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 134.3% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AHCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet raised AdaptHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

