Insider Selling: AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Major Shareholder Sells $2,150,000.00 in Stock

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $2,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,796,478 shares in the company, valued at $318,124,277. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Everest Hill Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 23rd, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $3,820,000.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $3,800,000.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 215,382 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $5,061,477.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 159,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $3,657,000.00.

AHCO stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.23). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $727.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AHCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded AdaptHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 96.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 121.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 134.3% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 306.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

