Insider Selling: Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Insider Sells 21,675 Shares of Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 21,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $133,734.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at $76,501.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Redfin Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.05. The company has a market capitalization of $644.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Redfin Co. has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $53.94.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.13). Redfin had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 80.56%. The company had revenue of $606.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Redfin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on RDFN shares. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Redfin to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wedbush downgraded shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Redfin from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.58.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

