Insider Selling: Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) EVP Sells $66,084.80 in Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) EVP Dale Burks sold 2,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $66,084.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,107.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

NYSE SMP opened at $32.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The company has a market capitalization of $709.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.12.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $359.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standard Motor Products

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.6% during the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 0.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 15.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 4.2% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,063 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 7.8% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

Featured Stories

