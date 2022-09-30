Insider Selling: Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) Director Emily Rollins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $118,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,278.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Xometry Stock Performance

Shares of XMTR opened at $57.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.78 and a 200 day moving average of $40.14. Xometry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $64.35.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 15.95% and a negative net margin of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $95.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xometry

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Xometry by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,680,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,664,000 after purchasing an additional 51,333 shares during the period. Foundry Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the fourth quarter worth $167,923,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 12.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,183,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,091,000 after acquiring an additional 247,522 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 55.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,139,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,630,000 after acquiring an additional 761,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 245.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,477 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on XMTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Xometry from $44.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Xometry from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Xometry from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, CL King increased their price target on Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

Featured Stories

