Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Purchased by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,128 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.77% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $38,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INSP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,330,000 after acquiring an additional 8,149 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $7,155,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INSP shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.83.

INSP opened at $177.12 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.74 and a 52 week high of $286.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.62.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $91.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

