Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Lessened by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,803 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 2.7% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in Intel by 4.2% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.5% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $26.18 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.