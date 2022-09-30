Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.65.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NTLA opened at $55.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.75. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $37.08 and a one year high of $143.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 2.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.02). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 883.17% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The business had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 13.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,981,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,147 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 56.3% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,468,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,405,000 after purchasing an additional 889,224 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 128.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,418,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,411,000 after purchasing an additional 798,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,724,000 after purchasing an additional 746,284 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 18.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,305,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,089,000 after purchasing an additional 510,481 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

