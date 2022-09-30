Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index Price Down 24.8% This Week (BDPI)

Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index (BDPI) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. In the last week, Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index has traded down 24.8% against the dollar. One Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index coin can now be purchased for approximately $80.40 or 0.00411842 BTC on popular exchanges. Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index has a total market capitalization of $203,321.00 and approximately $15,553.00 worth of Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index Profile

Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index’s launch date was April 5th, 2021. Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index’s total supply is 2,574 coins. The official website for Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index is basketdao.org/baskets/BDPI. Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index’s official Twitter account is @BasketDAOOrg.

Buying and Selling Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index

According to CryptoCompare, “Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index is a basket of yield-earning tokens that allow investors to gain exposure to multiple tokens at once.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

