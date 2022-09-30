International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNMD) & Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) Critical Comparison

International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNMD – Get Rating) and Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for International Monetary Systems and Loyalty Ventures, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Monetary Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Loyalty Ventures 0 1 2 0 2.67

Loyalty Ventures has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 640.74%. Given Loyalty Ventures’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Loyalty Ventures is more favorable than International Monetary Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

75.2% of Loyalty Ventures shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.3% of International Monetary Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Loyalty Ventures shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares International Monetary Systems and Loyalty Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A Loyalty Ventures -64.35% 8.58% 0.88%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares International Monetary Systems and Loyalty Ventures’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Loyalty Ventures $735.31 million 0.05 -$2.34 million ($19.21) -0.07

International Monetary Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Loyalty Ventures.

Summary

Loyalty Ventures beats International Monetary Systems on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Monetary Systems

International Monetary Systems, Ltd. through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and operates trade exchanges and other related businesses in the United States and Canada. Trade exchanges or barter networks are financial service firms, which permit companies and individuals to exchange goods and services utilizing an electronic currency, Â’trade dollars'. It serves approximately 15,000 barter customers. International Monetary Systems, Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New Berlin, Wisconsin.

About Loyalty Ventures

Loyalty Ventures Inc. provides consumer loyalty solutions. The company owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program, an end-to-end loyalty platform; and BrandLoyalty, a campaign-based loyalty solution for grocers and other high-frequency retailers. It also offers marketing, customer, and rewards and redemption management services for sponsors. The company helps financial services providers, retailers, and other consumer-facing businesses to create and increase customer loyalty across various touchpoints. Loyalty Ventures Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Plano, Texas.

