Internxt Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $794,357.75 (INXT)

Internxt (INXT) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 30th. One Internxt coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00003669 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Internxt has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. Internxt has a market cap of $794,357.75 and $149,094.00 worth of Internxt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010953 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00145766 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $349.32 or 0.01813774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.00 or 0.00253342 BTC.

Internxt Coin Profile

Internxt launched on September 7th, 2017. Internxt’s total supply is 1,119,294 coins. The Reddit community for Internxt is /r/internxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internxt’s official website is internxt.com. Internxt’s official Twitter account is @internxt_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Internxt

According to CryptoCompare, “Internxt is a Peer-to-Peer cloud computing network that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide a more efficient, private, and secure internet.The Internxt token (ERC-20) will be used to pay for the cloud services, like data storage. The Internxt token will also allow users to sell the resources of their machines to those who are looking to host data.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internxt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

