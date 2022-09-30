Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.01

Shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$11.01 and last traded at C$11.15, with a volume of 11245 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.10.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on IIP.UN. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$16.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.11.
Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.1 %
The firm has a market cap of C$1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.73, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.34.
Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust
InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.
See Also
