Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Intersect ENT Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XENT opened at $28.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $954.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.45. Intersect ENT has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XENT. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the fourth quarter valued at $12,066,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 2,186.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 379,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,630,000 after buying an additional 362,900 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 177.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 554,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after buying an additional 355,000 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 450.6% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 197,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after buying an additional 161,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the first quarter valued at about $4,188,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.