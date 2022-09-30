Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Acquired by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,990,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,077,000 after buying an additional 808,926 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 32.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,828,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,348,000 after purchasing an additional 688,172 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth $126,494,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1,003.7% during the first quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,980,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth $98,574,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

SPHQ stock opened at $40.25 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $39.86 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.43.

