Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Short Interest Up 131.5% in September

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,700 shares, a growth of 131.5% from the August 31st total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 36.3% in the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 69,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 18,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PHO opened at $46.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.67. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $61.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

