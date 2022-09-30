Iofina (LON:IOF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.32

Iofina plc (LON:IOF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 22.32 ($0.27) and traded as low as GBX 20.50 ($0.25). Iofina shares last traded at GBX 20.75 ($0.25), with a volume of 549,902 shares changing hands.

Iofina Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 23.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 22.32. The company has a market cap of £39.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 518.75.

Iofina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iofina plc engages in the exploration and production of iodine, iodine specialty chemical derivatives, produced water, and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, and specialty intermediates, as well as animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iofina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iofina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.