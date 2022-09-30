Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen downgraded shares of Iris Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $4.30 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Iris Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $22.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Iris Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $4.30 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.01.
Iris Energy Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of IREN opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. Iris Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average is $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.
Institutional Trading of Iris Energy
Iris Energy Company Profile
Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
