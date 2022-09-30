Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen downgraded shares of Iris Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $4.30 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Iris Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $22.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Iris Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $4.30 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.01.

Iris Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IREN opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. Iris Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average is $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Institutional Trading of Iris Energy

Iris Energy Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Iris Energy by 62,871.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 262,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 9,852 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 13,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,221,000 after buying an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

