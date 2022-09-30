iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 121.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBB stock opened at $117.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.22. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $164.83.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

