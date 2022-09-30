iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 896.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 45,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 41,360 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,658,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $335,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,601.2% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 117,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,965,000 after acquiring an additional 115,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 12,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $96.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.49. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.38 and a 1 year high of $115.50.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

