iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Position Lifted by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Lpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% in the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after buying an additional 99,262 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.6% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 109.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $96.57 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.38 and a 12 month high of $115.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.49.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.