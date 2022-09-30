iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Short Interest Up 41.4% in September

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,100 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the August 31st total of 195,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Rating) by 103.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ IFGL opened at $18.61 on Friday. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $29.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average is $23.86.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%.

