iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Cypress Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 86,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 147,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,389,000 after buying an additional 30,385 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

BATS USMV opened at $66.87 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.06.

