iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 328,686 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 1,078,818 shares.The stock last traded at $203.54 and had previously closed at $200.12.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 1000 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,670,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,907 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,534,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,902,000 after buying an additional 869,754 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,168,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,322,000 after buying an additional 497,575 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,660,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,305,000 after buying an additional 275,476 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,564,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,863,000 after buying an additional 209,256 shares during the period.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

